President endows Award of Excellencein Healthcare Digitalization to ANTH

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Award of Excellence in Healthcare Digitalization upon Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) in Islamabad. The President graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram attended as the guest of honour.

During the ceremony, President Dr Arif Alvi presented the award to Yasir Niazi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ANTH. The event was attended by a diverse audience, including healthcare professionals, government officials, dignitaries, and individuals from various walks of life.

The Punjab caretaker health minister recognized and honoured ANTH’s Director, Dr Areej Neyazi, and Chief Information Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Hussain, for their pivotal contributions to the hospital’s journey towards digital healthcare. They were presented with awards for their instrumental roles.