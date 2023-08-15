PTCL, Ufone 4G mark Independence Day with weeklong company-wide celebrations

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s largest telecommunication company, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) marked the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with weeklong celebrations at PTCL Group offices nationwide. The weeklong activities culminated in the main flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, held at PTCL G8 Office in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by top leadership, senior management, employees and their families.

The celebration was an employee-driven initiative, featuring cultural days, local cuisines, patriotic movie screenings and much more. The PTCL Group team participated in these activities with great zeal and fervour. The teams dressed in green and white national colors throughout the week, to express their enthusiasm and pride in their national identity.

The fundamental aim behind the celebrations was to strengthen PTCL Group’s proud Pakistani identity and help employees to reconnect with their socio-cultural and historical roots. The related events helped PTCL and Ufone 4G team members to explore various hues, colours, tastes and artistic expressions from Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting the need for finding strength in diversity.

Sharing his thoughts, Group Chief People Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig said, “PTCL Group engaged in a series of social and cultural activities to relive our spirit of independence. The events resonated well with our national identity, cultural heritage, and history, and provided us with the opportunity to reflect and find a collective purpose in unity, diversity and peaceful co-existence. We proudly believe, PTCL Group is a microcosm of Pakistan as it embraces the country’s social, cultural, gender and ethnic diversity and carves a path for a prosperous future as envisioned by our great forefathers. Let’s work together to make this country great.” The Independence Day celebrations at PTCL and Ufone 4G were reflective of the group’s vibrant and inclusive culture that is strongly rooted in its Pakistani identity.

The Group is steadfast in its commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion and supports workplace activities that help employees to reconnect with their social and cultural identities to find a strong sense of purpose and meaning in their lives.