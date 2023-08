SUKKUR - A senior reporter of Sindhi newspaper and its TV channel, Jan Muhammad Mahar was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle at Queens Road here on late Sunday night.

According to the local police, the assailants shot several fires on Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was travelling by his car. The journalist received sever­al bullets to his head and near his eyes, the police said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospi­tal in an extremely serious condition.