Respect parliament PPP mission, says Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - PPP yesterday said that giving ‘respect to parliament’ was the party’s mission. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the great struggle for democracy is a tremendous legacy of Quaid-e-Azam and his comrades. “Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan founded on equality and social justice is the true essence of democracy?” he added. Bukhari emphasized that the Parliament, being the center of people’s representatives, should be upheld and respected. “The mission of ‘Empower Parliament’ will continue,” he contended. Bukhari stressed the importance of uniting against extremist elements to realize Quaid-e-Azam’s democratic ideals, and emphasized the necessity to counter divisive elements aiming to spread chaos. Preventing those who impose radical ideologies is crucial to fulfilling Quaid-e-Azam’s mission. “Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, there is a strong determination to interpret Quaid-e-Azam’s dream of creating a genuinely democratic and progressive Pakistan,” the PPP leader said. Bukhari mentioned that “today marks a day of renewing the commitment to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, honor the Parliament, and solidify people’s democratic governance.”