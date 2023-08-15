Respect parliament PPP mission, says Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - PPP yesterday said that giving ‘respect to parliament’ was the party’s mission. PPP Sec­retary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the great struggle for democ­racy is a tremendous leg­acy of Quaid-e-Azam and his comrades. “Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for a pros­perous Pakistan founded on equality and social justice is the true essence of democracy?” he added. Bukhari emphasized that the Parliament, being the center of people’s repre­sentatives, should be up­held and respected. “The mission of ‘Empower Par­liament’ will continue,” he contended. Bukhari stressed the importance of uniting against extrem­ist elements to realize Quaid-e-Azam’s demo­cratic ideals, and empha­sized the necessity to counter divisive elements aiming to spread chaos. Preventing those who im­pose radical ideologies is crucial to fulfilling Quaid-e-Azam’s mission. “Under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, there is a strong determination to interpret Quaid-e-Azam’s dream of creating a genu­inely democratic and pro­gressive Pakistan,” the PPP leader said. Bukhari mentioned that “today marks a day of renew­ing the commitment to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution, honor the Parliament, and so­lidify people’s democrat­ic governance.”