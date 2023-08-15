RUDA celebrates Independence Day with unity, patriotism

LAHORE-The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) held a Independence Day ceremony on Monday, showcasing unwavering patriotism and dedication to the development and progress of our great nation. The event was attended by RUDA’s esteemed CEO Imran Amin and COO Mansoor Janjua, HOD’s and their entire workforce, as they came together to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

The ceremony, held at RUDA headquarters, resonated with the spirit of freedom, unity, and a shared commitment to the growth and prosperity of our beloved country. It provided a unique platform for employees to express their love for the nation while reaffirming their dedication to the Authority’s mission of building sustainable urban environments that enhance the quality of life for all citizens. CEO Imran Amin delivered an impassioned address, highlighting the significance of Independence Day, and the crucial role each employee plays in the ongoing development and progress of our nation. COO Mansoor Janjua emphasized the importance of collective effort, teamwork, and innovative thinking in driving both RUDA’s success and contributing to the nation’s growth. “As we celebrate Independence Day, we are reminded of the immense potential and responsibility we bear as citizens and as a development authority,” said Imran Amin.