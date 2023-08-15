Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Samsaam Bukhari quits PTI, joins Tareen's IPP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Samsaam Bukhari has decided to part ways with his parent party and join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Samsaam met IPP chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday and reportedly apprised him of his decision. A formal announcement in this regard will be made in a press conference in a few days.

IPP leaders Aoun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial were also present on the occasion.

Samsaam said that like every patriotic Pakistani, he strongly condemned the events of May 9. “I have never believed in violent politics, never will, nor is this a method,” he added.

That’s why he announced to leave the PTI, Samsaam stated.

“This country is ours, these institutions are ours, we have to work together,” he concluded.

