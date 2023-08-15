Tuesday, August 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senator Rabbani underlines need for timely elections in line with constitution

Senator Rabbani underlines need for timely elections in line with constitution
Web Desk
10:00 PM | August 15, 2023
National

Senator Raza Rabbani has issued a warning to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the "potential consequences" of a delay in the general elections. 

According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. 

Rabbani emphasised that any delay would have serious implications for the country and asked the ECP to fulfill its constitutional mandate. 

He expressed surprise over the ECP's failure to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the elections. 

Senator Rabbani also demanded that the ECP provide a clear timeline for the delimitation of constituencies following the digital census. 

There are concerns that the elections may be delayed beyond the 90-day timeframe, Rabbani feared, as suggested by statements from former government ministers like Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif.

Some have cited the need for fresh delimitations and other preparations as potential reasons for the delay.

PPP leader stresses national progress, unity

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1692073268.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023