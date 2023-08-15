Senator Rabbani underlines need for timely elections in line with constitution

Senator Raza Rabbani has issued a warning to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the "potential consequences" of a delay in the general elections.

According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Rabbani emphasised that any delay would have serious implications for the country and asked the ECP to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

He expressed surprise over the ECP's failure to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the elections.

Senator Rabbani also demanded that the ECP provide a clear timeline for the delimitation of constituencies following the digital census.

There are concerns that the elections may be delayed beyond the 90-day timeframe, Rabbani feared, as suggested by statements from former government ministers like Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif.

Some have cited the need for fresh delimitations and other preparations as potential reasons for the delay.