Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has approved the name of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir as Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The approval was given on the recommendation of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who sent the name to Governor on Monday night.

Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir is expected to take oath of his office on Tuesday.