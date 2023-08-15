Smuggled Equipment

The latest trend in the medical community of Punjab seems to be an extensive use of smuggled and unapproved drugs, medical devices and surgical instruments. According to complaints filed by patients, hospitals seem to be complicit as well, encouraging most people to purchase these substandard instruments for their treatments. This is not the first time such a problem has presented itself; earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has immersed itself in its aim of eradicating black market sales and protecting the lives of the people. However, there must be something wrong with our framework, policies and regulatory system for such a problem to appear once again, with new intensity.

According to a new report, most hospitals have been encouraging patients to purchase smuggled or unapproved equipment like cannulas, syringes, IV sets, and drugs as a whole. In fact, most large-scale medical scores located around the hospitals have allegedly facilitated this exchange and continue to support this trade, not understanding the impact it can have on the populace. Smuggled and unapproved equipment or drugs are not passed through the national regulatory framework in place and can be quite dangerous to use. They are prone to be faulty, spread infections, diseases, and have unintended side effects which could potentially endanger the lives of patients, who could otherwise have been treated successfully.

Recognising the danger they may be in, patients reported such activities to the DRAP which, in turn, seems to be helpless and is struggling to intervene. According to one official of the organisation, the DRAP is unaware about the severity of the problem and have not delved into the issue much despite having visual proof of the illegal activities. In fact, the regulating body is at a loss of where these products and medicines are coming from. This should be a concerning revelation because it appears as though there is no verification system, or quality control check, when it comes to the pharmaceutical industry which is rather ironic considering it is one of the most regulated industries in the world.

Needless to say, the DRAP must spring into action and launch an investigation report. This is a serious crime for which those who are responsible, must be held accountable. At the same time, hospitals should recognise that they have a responsibility to their patients, and must refrain from setting them on a dangerous path. Negligence of duty should not be acceptable under any circumstances, or by any authority.