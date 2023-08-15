Supporting employment through small industries  

The recent government announcement of allocating Rs450 billion for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has sparked a debate about the most effective means of uplifting the underprivileged in society. While this substantial budget allocation will undoubtedly offer immediate relief to those in need, some argue that investing in small industries would establish long-term employment prospects and cultivate financial independence among the impoverished.

The BISP has served as a crucial social safety net in Pakistan, extending financial aid to vulnerable segments of society. Its objective is to alleviate poverty, enhance living standards, and empower women by directly transferring funds to eligible families. The noteworthy budget allocation for the BISP underscores the government’s dedication to addressing poverty and inequality. This initiative has proven effective in providing prompt assistance to those most in need, enabling them to meet essential requirements and access vital services such as education and healthcare.

While the BISP plays a pivotal role in addressing the immediate necessities of the underprivileged, concerns regarding fostering long-term dependency on government aid are valid. There is a risk that individuals might become overly reliant on welfare, potentially diminishing their motivation to seek employment or acquire skills that would facilitate their integration as productive members of society. To mitigate this risk, it is imperative for the government to strike a balance between offering temporary assistance and promoting self-sufficiency.

Investing in small industries holds substantial potential for cultivating financial independence among the less fortunate. By directing funds towards establishing and promoting such industries, the government can generate sustainable employment opportunities with enduring impacts on individuals and communities. Small industries offer the advantage of being labour-intensive, necessitating a wide array of skills, and affording opportunities for training and upskilling.

The government’s substantial budget allocation for the BISP underscores its resolve to tackle poverty and inequality in Pakistan. While this programme provides indispensable support to the underprivileged, maintaining equilibrium between immediate relief and promoting enduring economic empowerment is crucial. Investing in small industries offers a sustainable solution, fostering financial independence, decreasing dependency, and creating employment prospects.

UME RUBAB,

Larkana.