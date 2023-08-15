Twin cities embrace Independence Day with national fervour, zest

Rawalpindi/islamabad-The residents of the twin cities enthusiastically celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with traditional fervour and zeal. Numerous dignified flag-hoisting ceremonies took place in government, semi-government, and private offices.

Despite a government ban on such activities, some citizens engaged in intense aerial firing using sophisticated weaponry and fireworks. Additionally, jubilant citizens displayed stunts on motorcycles and cars, parading on prominent roads including Murree Road, Jhelum Road, Bank Road Saddar, Peshawar Road, Islamabad Expressway, Gulberg Green, and Airport Road. Rawalpindi police apprehended 38 individuals on charges of aerial firing and reckless one-wheeling. These individuals faced separate cases, and ongoing investigations were being conducted, as confirmed by Police Spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan.

The twin cities’ populace embraced Independence Day with resounding enthusiasm. Government and semi-government buildings, including the Parliament House, Police Stations, Universities, Colleges, Schools, and other institutions, were adorned with green-coloured electric bulbs and buntings. Majestic Pakistani flags fluttered proudly from the rooftops. Traders, lawyers, businessmen, and members of civil society organized ceremonies involving cake-cutting and flag hoisting. The day was marked as a public holiday, leading to the suspension of public transport services.

Numerous individuals gathered at public parks and Murree to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, while a flag-hoisting ceremony took place at the Police Lines Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Dignitaries including RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, and various law enforcement representatives attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony, RPO emphasized the collective efforts required to maintain law and order, fostering peace and harmony in society. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani acknowledged the cooperation of traders, lawyers, and other notable figures in contributing to the city’s peace. He underscored the pivotal role played by the military in ensuring the defence of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Naeem reflected on the significance of Pakistan’s founding on Independence Day celebrations at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi. He highlighted the importance of unity, faith, and discipline in countering challenges, appreciating the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces. Dr Naeem emphasized the role of agricultural scientists in ensuring food security and economic stability. He called upon the youth to actively participate in the country’s economic development. The event concluded with a special prayer for national security and the launch of a monsoon planting campaign.

Under the direction of DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, a flag-hoisting ceremony took place at RDA as part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations. Buildings, streets, and markets were adorned with national flags and decorative lighting. The DG RDA paid tribute to the sacrifices of forefathers and emphasized support for the armed forces, attributing the nation’s honour and security to their sacrifices.

In Islamabad, SP City Hassan Jahangir and SHO PS Kohsar SI Shafqat Faiz marked Independence Day by celebrating with street children. They shared cake and organized a trip for the children using police vehicles. An Independence Day ceremony was also organized by Anjuman Tajran, led by Sharjeel Mir, who highlighted the day’s significance.

Simultaneously, heavy rainfall inundated the twin cities, causing flooding in several areas and breaking the heat spell on Independence Day.