Tuesday, August 15, 2023
US CG congratulates nation on 76th Independence Day  

STAFF REPORT
August 15, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The United States’ Consulate General in Karachi congratulated people of Pakistan on their 76th Independence Day being celebrated on August 14 across the country. In a message issued here on Independence Day, the US Conslate General said Pakistan and the United States were celebrating not only Independence Day but also 76 years of their bilateral relations of both nations. Today the American-Pakistani staff celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day and on behalf of the American people, the US CG congratulates the people of Pakistan on their 76th year of independence, the statement said, adding that there is a strong partnership built on shared interests in economic development, mutual prosperity, and regional security.  As we celebrate this milestone together and look to the future, the United States remains committed to our friendship with the Pakistani people and our relationship with the Government of Pakistan, the statement added. 

70-year-old Coca-Cola committed to Pakistan

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

