US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pak exports in FY2022-23

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-June (2022-23) were recorded at $5929.176 million as opposed the exports of $6808.278 million during July-June (2021-22), showing a decline of 12.91 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2029.104 million compared to the exports of $2783.059 million last year, showing a decrease of 27.09 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1966.357 million during the year under review against exports of $2201.080 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.66 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1600.172 million against $1751.423 million last year, showing a decrease of 8.63 percent, while the exports to UAE were recorded at $1475.809 million opposed $1848.991 million last year.

During July-June (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $1446.927 million against $1499.671 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $521.999 million against $522.781 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $1151.448 million against the exports of $1087.434 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $1373.804 million against $1150.868 million last year. Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $768.547 million against $872.562 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the period under review were recorded at $570.127 million against $531.609 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $503.409 million against $420.402 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $323.329 million during the period under review compared to $354.725 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $426.513 million against $403.722 million, and Australia stood at $305.273 million against $302.690 million during last year.