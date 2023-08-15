US Congresswoman felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

NEW YORK - Chairperson of the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan on its 76th Independence Day. In a statement she said, “It is with tremendous pride and honour that I recognize Pakistan’s Independence Day. Pakistan Zindabad, Long live Pakistan traditionally said on Independence Day. Pakistan’s Independence Day is an occasion to promote national unity. Independence holds a great significance in my heart, and stands as a reminder of the many sacrifices freedom fighters made to get to this moment.”
Jackson further said, “I am the founding chair of the congressional Pakistan caucus and as that chair I have traveled to Pakistan many times, most recently to the effected flood areas and saw with my own eyes the devastation of last year’s monsoon, but I also saw the resilience of the Pakistani people in the wake of this devastation.”
“Our country, the United States of America showed friendship even while I was there, providing tents and other humanitarian assistance, and certainly help from our military as they provided relief operations and private contributions came in as well,” she said.
The Congresswoman said, “Diaspora in the United States, Pakistani diaspora all over, Pakistani Americans were eager to help and we worked together to help Pakistan even more. Still, there is more to be done. Millions have been displaced, lands are slow to recover, and food and water supplies are dwindling. But we’re committed to working together to help Pakistan in this time.”
She said there were an estimated 80,000 Pakistani Americans proudly living in her home district of Houston. “I’m so proud to represent their interests, celebrate Pakistani culture and strengthen the unity between the US and Pakistan. I’ve introduced many bills included Malala Yousafzai’s commitment to education that celebrated her commitment to many different aspects of life, and many other resolutions that I’ve introduced that acknowledge the visits of many of those who have come to this nation,” she maintained. “I look forward to being part of that effort. And I look forward to again, working with TPS for those who have had to stay in this country, Pakistani nationals in the United States. Whenever there is a call, the Pakistani caucus of the United States Congress is always there, ” said Jackson
“That’s why this Independence Day is so important. And our bonds of friendship and cooperation, which have existed between the United States and Pakistan is essential for maintaining regional security, strengthening democracy improving opportunities for trade, education, women’s empowerment, and humanitarian relief. I look forward to celebrating our continued progress, our achievements in making this nation better not only for Pakistani Americans, but in fact for all Americans. I thank you for your work and dedication. And may God bless all of you. Happy Pakistan Independence Day. Pakistan Zindabad.”