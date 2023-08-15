Tuesday, August 15, 2023
US desires deep ties with Pakistan: Blinken

Monitoring Desk
August 15, 2023
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON  -  The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yester­day said Washington looks forward to deepening its partnership with Islamabad to create a more prosperous future for both the nations.

In a statement, the US state secretary extended his wishes to the people of Pakistan on 77th In­dependence Day.

He said the US values its 76-year-old relation­ship with Pakistan and expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s economic success.

The US official extended his wishes to the peo­ple of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported. 

“As we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and re­gional stability,” he added.

Blinken said they share a commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide their partner­ship forward.

