Various events held in Kasur on Independence Day

KASUR - Like in other parts of the country, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Kasur also at DPS, Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, Govern­ment High School Mustafabad and in all tehsils. Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, DPO Kasur Abdul Quddoos Baig, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Ja­far Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Rizwanul Haq, CEO Health Kasur Dr. Laiq Ahmad Chaudhry and others par­ticipated in the ceremonies.

The main event was held at DPS Ka­sur and DC Muhammad Arshad Bhat­ti and others unfurled the flag. Before hoisting the flag, sirens and national anthem were played. A well turned-out Kasur police squad presented a salute. Traditional horse dance was also performed. As part of celebra­tions, children presented anthems, songs, tableau and cake was also cut. At Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital, songs were played and independence cake was cut. The deputy commis­sioner distributed sweets among patients and their families. An inde­pendence walk was also held under the leadership of the deputy commis­sioner. The DC also planted saplings at DPS, Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital, Mustafaabad in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

In Tehsil Chunian, Pattoki, Kot Rad­hakishan, respective assistant commis­sioners unfurled the flag and cut cakes. DC Kasur Arshad Bhatti, while speaking at various events, said, “I congratulate all citizens on the day of independence from the bottom of my heart”.