Vibrant patriotism on display at Independence Day event

LAHORE - The main event celebrating the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan took place at Huzuri Bagh witnessing a remarkable turnout of participants, notably children. The venue was adorned in the patriotic hues of green and white, setting a fitting ambiance for the occasion. Ahead of the scheduled time, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi graced the ceremony with his presence. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi engaged with disciplined scouts on the steps of Badshahi Mosque, capturing moments in photographs and expressing his appreciation. He extended his warmth towards boys and girls attired in traditional Kashmiri, Chitrali, and other regional outfits, engaging in friendly interactions. Renowned singer Atif Aslam delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Tajdar-e-Haram ‘’. A group of male and female students melodiously presented “Es Parcham k Saye Talay Hum Aik Hain ‘’ and other national anthems. The event was enriched by the soulful performance of violinist Najat Ali, who mesmerized the audience with the tune of “Ae Mere Pak Watan.” Special children contributed by singing “Chand Roshan, Chamkata Sitara Rahe.” In a touching display of empathy, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi left his seat to approach the children, individually showing his compassion.