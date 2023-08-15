Vibrant patriotism on display at Independence Day event

LAHORE - The main event celebrating the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan took place at Huzuri Bagh witnessing a remarkable turnout of participants, notably chil­dren. The venue was adorned in the patriotic hues of green and white, setting a fitting ambiance for the occasion. Ahead of the scheduled time, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi graced the ceremony with his presence. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi en­gaged with disciplined scouts on the steps of Bad­shahi Mosque, capturing moments in photographs and expressing his appreciation. He extended his warmth towards boys and girls attired in traditional Kashmiri, Chitrali, and other regional outfits, engag­ing in friendly interactions. Renowned singer Atif Aslam delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Tajdar-e-Haram ‘’. A group of male and female students me­lodiously presented “Es Parcham k Saye Talay Hum Aik Hain ‘’ and other national anthems. The event was enriched by the soulful performance of violin­ist Najat Ali, who mesmerized the audience with the tune of “Ae Mere Pak Watan.” Special children con­tributed by singing “Chand Roshan, Chamkata Sitara Rahe.” In a touching display of empathy, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi left his seat to approach the children, in­dividually showing his compassion.