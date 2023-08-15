Zaka Ashraf joins festive 76th Independence Day event at QHPC

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, marked the 76th Independence Day of the nation with fervor and enthusiasm during his visit to the Lahore Qalandars High Performance Center on Monday.

Warmly received by Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif and his dedicated team, Zaka Ashraf participated in an event brimming with excitement, arranged to celebrate Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day. Amidst the celebration, Zaka Ashraf had the honor of cutting the Independence Day cake. The event also witnessed the participation of PCB Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer and other officials of the PCB and Lahore Qalandars.

The PCB MC Chairman’s visit to the Qalandars High Performance Center was in response to a special invitation from Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive, Atif Rana. During his visit, Zaka was introduced to the management team and was given an extensive tour of the center’s state-of-the-art facilities by Director of Cricket Operations, Aaqib Javed.

Expressing his admiration for the Lahore Qalandars’ endeavors, Zaka Ashraf particularly highlighted the pivotal role of CEO Atif Rana. Under Atif Rana’s leadership, the Qalandars have continually excelled, not only on the domestic front but also on the international stage. Their remarkable player development program, recognized as one of the finest globally, has begun reaping rewards, ensuring a promising future for them.