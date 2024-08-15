4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in South Waziristan gun battle

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed six terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the ISPR on Wednesday.

It said that on Tuesday night, exchange of fire took place between the security forces and Khwarij in South Waziristan District. “Resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,” it added.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of soil; Havildar Nisar Hussain (age: 34 years, resident of District Kurram), Naik Rashid Gul (age: 34 years, resident of District Kurram), Naik Irfan Ullah Khan (age: 30 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sep Usman Rafaqat (age: 21 years, resident of District Haripur), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said further.

The sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism. The ISPR concluded that, “Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.