6th KPT Squash Team C’ship kicks off with exciting matches

LAHORE - The 6th KPT Squash Team Championship 2024, celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day, commenced with vibrant matches at the KPT Sports Department’s facility. The tournament, held under the patronage of Major Mahmood R, Manager of KPT Sports, was officially inaugurated by former world champion Maqsood Ahmad, who performed the ribboncutting ceremony.On the first day of the championship, Green Gladiators delivered a commanding performance against the Pakistani Pioneers, securing a 3-1 victory. Key victories for Green Gladiators included Huzaifa Ibrahim’s decisive 3-0 win over Hassan Pracha, Abdul Basit’s 3-0 triumph against Usman Zubair, and Sameera Shahid’s 3-0 victory against Manahil. Fazal ul Rahman also contributed to the win with a 3-0 success over Tahmoor Tahir. In another gripping encounter, Independence Invincibles edged out Freedom Fighters 3-1. Kashif Khan led the charge with a 3-0 win against M Ali, while Zuhaib Khan similarly beat Abdullah Shahid 3-0.