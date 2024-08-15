Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

6th KPT Squash Team C’ship kicks off with exciting matches

Our Staff Reporter
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  The 6th KPT Squash Team Championship 2024, celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day, commenced with vibrant matches at the KPT Sports Department’s facility. The tournament, held under the patronage of Major Mahmood R, Manager of KPT Sports, was officially inaugurated by former world champion Maqsood Ahmad, who performed the ribboncutting ceremony.On the first day of the championship, Green Gladiators delivered a commanding performance against the Pakistani Pioneers, securing a 3-1 victory. Key victories for Green Gladiators included Huzaifa Ibrahim’s decisive 3-0 win over Hassan Pracha, Abdul Basit’s 3-0 triumph against Usman Zubair, and Sameera Shahid’s 3-0 victory against Manahil. Fazal ul Rahman also contributed to the win with a 3-0 success over Tahmoor Tahir. In another gripping encounter, Independence Invincibles edged out Freedom Fighters 3-1. Kashif Khan led the charge with a 3-0 win against M Ali, while Zuhaib Khan similarly beat Abdullah Shahid 3-0.

Pak HC in New Delhi celebrates independence with flag hoisting

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024