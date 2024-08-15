77th I-Day celebrations held in Sujawal, Sindh

SUJAWAL - The 77th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in Sujawal, Sindh. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Complex, where Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rand, accompanied by SSP Dr. Abdul Khaliq Peerzado and other officers, raised the national flag. Addressing the gathering at the central ceremony held at the Government Boys Degree College auditorium, Deputy Commissioner Rand emphasized the significance of independence and the sacrifices made by Muslims in the subcontinent to achieve it. He urged the citizens to work together to combat terrorism and make Pakistan a peaceful place. The ceremony featured presentations by students from various schools, including tableaux, national songs, speeches, and naat recitation. Awards and shields were distributed among the students, teachers, and officers who performed well. The event was attended by officers from various departments, journalists, teachers, students, representatives of different organizations, and a large number of people. In addition to the celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner and SSP also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a tree in the DC Complex premises. Separately, the Ismaili Volunteer Services held small events in different areas of district Thatta and Sujawal to create mass awareness regarding the looming threat of climate change and the importance of tree plantation. They planted saplings in different villages of both districts, while Ismaili Scouts and guides performed different activities to commemorate I-Day. They planted trees in Hussainabad, Tarr Khowaja, Muhammad Abad Var and other small villages of both the districts. The 77th Independence Day celebrations in Sujawal were a testament to the patriotism and enthusiasm of the people of Sindh, and a reminder of the country’s struggle for freedom and independence. The events also highlighted the importance of environmental conservation and community service.