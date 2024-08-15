77th I-Day celebrations held in Sujawal, Sindh

SUJAWAL - The 77th Independence Day of Pakistan was cel­ebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor in Su­jawal, Sindh. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Complex, where Deputy Com­missioner Zahid Hussain Rand, accompanied by SSP Dr. Abdul Khaliq Peerzado and other officers, raised the national flag. Addressing the gathering at the central ceremony held at the Government Boys Degree College auditorium, Deputy Commis­sioner Rand emphasized the significance of inde­pendence and the sacrifices made by Muslims in the subcontinent to achieve it. He urged the citizens to work together to combat terrorism and make Pakistan a peaceful place. The ceremony featured presentations by students from various schools, including tableaux, national songs, speeches, and naat recitation. Awards and shields were distrib­uted among the students, teachers, and officers who performed well. The event was attended by officers from various departments, journalists, teachers, students, representatives of different or­ganizations, and a large number of people. In addi­tion to the celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner and SSP also inaugurated a tree plantation cam­paign by planting a tree in the DC Complex premis­es. Separately, the Ismaili Volunteer Services held small events in different areas of district Thatta and Sujawal to create mass awareness regarding the looming threat of climate change and the im­portance of tree plantation. They planted saplings in different villages of both districts, while Ismaili Scouts and guides performed different activities to commemorate I-Day. They planted trees in Hus­sainabad, Tarr Khowaja, Muhammad Abad Var and other small villages of both the districts. The 77th Independence Day celebrations in Sujawal were a testament to the patriotism and enthusiasm of the people of Sindh, and a reminder of the coun­try’s struggle for freedom and independence. The events also highlighted the importance of environ­mental conservation and community service.