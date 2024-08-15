98pc of children under age 2 in Sindh not receiving minimum acceptable diets: UNICEF official

KARACHI - Infant and young child feeding practices in Sindh are suboptimal as around 98 per cent of children under two years of age in the province are not receiving the minimum acceptable diets required for growth and development, shared Unicef representative Abdullah A. Fadil. He said that the rates of early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding were only 48pc and 52.3pc, respectively. “Minimum dietary diversity and minimum acceptable diets for children aged 6-23 months are a mere 12.6pc and 2.2pc, indicating that around 98pc of children in this age group in Sindh are not receiving the recommended minimum acceptable diets for the growth and development of a child,” he shared. He was speaking at a programme held at a Port Qasim warehouse, where the US ambassador handed over 486 metric tons of life-saving nutrition aid to Unicef in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.