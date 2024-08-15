98pc of children under age 2 in Sindh not receiving minimum acceptable diets: UNICEF official

KARACHI - Infant and young child feeding practices in Sindh are suboptimal as around 98 per cent of children under two years of age in the province are not re­ceiving the minimum acceptable diets required for growth and development, shared Unicef repre­sentative Abdullah A. Fadil. He said that the rates of early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding were only 48pc and 52.3pc, respectively. “Mini­mum dietary diversity and minimum acceptable diets for children aged 6-23 months are a mere 12.6pc and 2.2pc, indicating that around 98pc of children in this age group in Sindh are not receiv­ing the recommended minimum acceptable diets for the growth and development of a child,” he shared. He was speaking at a programme held at a Port Qasim warehouse, where the US ambassador handed over 486 metric tons of life-saving nutri­tion aid to Unicef in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.