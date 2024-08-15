Adiala Jail official arrested for facilitating Imran

ISLAMABAD - Security agencies have arrested Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Rawalpindi Mohammed Akram for allegedly facilitating jailed PTI leader and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Credible sources told The Nation that the official is accused of facilitating the PTI founder through messages which have been intercepted.

Akram was removed from his post on June 20, while Deputy Superintendent Judicial Tahir Siddique Shah replaced him as security supervisor of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The Punjab Home Department (Prison Section), through a notification, had removed Muhammad Akram, directing him to leave the charge and report to the Prisons Department, Lahore. He was taken into cus­tody for allegedly exceeding beyond his au­thority under the jail rules. Investigations by the security and intelligence agencies against Muhammad Akram have been started.

Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Akram is also alleged to have secretly conveyed a number of messages on behalf of various important people for the PTI founder in jail which is violative of the jail manuals.

It,s, however, not known that what facil­itation Muhammad Akram did specifically for Imran Khan and what were the messag­es he received and conveyed to Imran Khan. The security agencies have immediately in­formed the IG of Punjab Prisons about the situation. After the investigation, if allega­tions proved against him, departmental ac­tion could be taken against Deputy Superin­tendent Mohammad Akram which could be suspension, demotion and fine.