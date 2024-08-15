Arshad Nadeem, Murad Sadpara and other sports stars to be honoured with National Awards

LAHORE - President Asif Ali Zardari, in a prestigious announcement marking the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, has conferred ‘National Civil Awards’ upon seven distinguished sports personalities in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the world of sports. Arshad Nadeem, the Olympic gold medalist, will be honoured with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Nadeem, who captured the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, has been celebrated for his extraordinary achievement that brought immense pride to Pakistan. His performance not only set a new benchmark but also earned him this prestigious award, acknowledging his dedication and excellence in athletics. The late Murad Sadpara, a legendary mountaineer, will be posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Sadpara, known for his formidable contributions to mountaineering, achieved numerous high-altitude feats and played a crucial role in the retrieval of the late mountaineer Hassan Shigri’s body from K2. His pioneering spirit and commitment to the sport were tragically cut short when he succumbed to a head injury on Broad Peak earlier this month. Amir Ashfaq, a blind cricketer renowned for his remarkable performances on the field, will receive the Pride of Performance Award. Ashfaq’s dedication and skill have made significant impacts in blind cricket, earning him this high honor. Imad Shakeel Butt, captain of the Pakistan hockey team, will be awarded the Tamgha-eImtiaz for his leadership and the team’s notable successes under his captaincy. His strategic prowess and dedication have been instrumental in achieving remarkable victories for Pakistan hockey. Maqsood Ahmed, a former squash player who was a key member of the World Team Squash Championship-winning squad on two occasions, will also receive the Tamghae-Imtiaz. Ahmed’s exceptional skills and contributions to squash have earned him a place among the top ten players globally. Nadir Magsi, the celebrated off-road rally racer, will be conferred with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding achievements in off-road rallying. Magsi’s prowess and skill in this demanding sport have established him as a leading figure in the field.Lastly, Rehman Ishtiaq, a prominent kabaddi player, will be awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his notable performances and contributions to the sport of kabaddi. These esteemed awards will be officiallypresented on Pakistan Day, 23rdMarch 2025, celebrating the outstanding achievements of these sports icons and their contributions to Pakistan’s sporting legacy.