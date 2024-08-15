Artificial intelligence has simplified human life, making tasks easier and more efficient. It is a combination of skill, science, and knowledge that has changed our lives for the better. With the help of artificial intelligence, we can accomplish tasks more easily. The revolution of artificial intelligence is evident all around us, from needles to complex machines. It has connected people worldwide and reduced the time needed for various tasks. Artificial intelligence is a technological ethic that has transformed the world into a global village.
ZAINAB GAFOOR,
Karachi.