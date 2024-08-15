Artificial intelligence has simpli­fied human life, making tasks easier and more efficient. It is a combination of skill, science, and knowledge that has changed our lives for the better. With the help of artificial intelligence, we can accom­plish tasks more easily. The revolu­tion of artificial intelligence is evi­dent all around us, from needles to complex machines. It has connect­ed people worldwide and reduced the time needed for various tasks. Artificial intelligence is a technolog­ical ethic that has transformed the world into a global village.

ZAINAB GAFOOR,

Karachi.