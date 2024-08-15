‘Azadi Walk,’ Flag hoisting organised at SMIU to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University, an Alma-e-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement, celebrated the In­dependence Day of Pakistan on 14th August with the great enthusiasm, national spirit and patriotic zeal at the campus. Multiple activities held on the occasion to express love and reverence to the country and its people. Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai per­formed flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony. He also led “Azadi Walk” at the campus. Deans, chairperson of different academic departments, heads of different administrative de­partments, faculty, teachers of SMIU Model School, officers, other employees and stu­dents participated in the Azadi Walk, which culminated at the ground of the university. Direc­torate of Students Affairs and Counselling had organised the Independence Day Celebration at the open space of the Main Building of SMIU, where the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had received his early educa­tion. The Vice Chancellor in his address congratulated the entire nation of the 78th Inde­pendence Day on behalf of the Alma-Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. In his speech the Vice Chancellor said it will be a great tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders of the inde­pendence movement that we shall work for the country with honesty and loyalty. He said we need loyalty of every citizen with his/her country, nation, profession, institution, prov­ince and the world. He further said prosperity of the country lies beneath the education and we need reforms and improve­ment in our primary education. “Quality primary education will produce successful gener­ations that will change destiny of the country and we will come out from difficult economic conditions and thereafter there will be no need of loans from IMF and other world monetary organizations,” the vice chan­cellor said.