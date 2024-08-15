Balochistan to send 30,000 skilled youth abroad: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced a significant initiative to combat unemployment in the province by sending thirty thousand skilled youth abroad. Speaking to journalists in Quetta today, Chief Minister Bugti outlined the government's commitment to fostering youth development and providing international opportunities for the young workforce.

"Our goal is to empower the youth of Balochistan by providing them with global exposure and the opportunity to enhance their skills in diverse industries," Chief Minister Bugti said. "This initiative will not only alleviate unemployment in our province but also bring valuable experience and knowledge back to Balochistan."

The Chief Minister emphasized the critical role of youth in the province's development, urging them to be proactive and engaged in efforts to improve their communities. He stated, "The youth of Balochistan are our future leaders, and it's imperative that they step forward to contribute actively to the region's growth and prosperity."

In addition to the youth employment initiative, Chief Minister Bugti highlighted the government's Solid Waste Management Project aimed at enhancing the cleanliness of Quetta city. He stressed the importance of this project in improving the city's overall environment and living conditions.

"The Solid Waste Management Project is a pivotal step towards a cleaner and healthier Quetta. We are dedicated to transforming the city's sanitation system and ensuring a sustainable urban environment for our citizens," he said.

Chief Minister Bugti's announcements reflect a comprehensive approach to tackling the province's pressing issues, with a focus on youth empowerment and environmental sustainability. The government's efforts are poised to bring about positive changes in Balochistan, fostering development and growth for the region and its people.