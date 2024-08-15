BB Shaheed XI wins Police Martyrs Day Girls Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed XI win the title at the Police Martyrs Day Girls Basketball Tournament, defeating Pilot Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed XI by 26-12 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aaram Bagh, Karachi. In the final match, Zoha Adnan led the winning team with 18 points, while Saima Khan added 6. At the conclusion of the final, Asif Gulfam, patron of the KBBA, and Chairman of Alliance of Aaram Bagh Association, distributed the awards. The event was attended by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Zaeema Khatoon, and other notable figures. The match was officiated by referees Minhal Khan, Hafza Baloch, and Sarwari Khatoon, while technical duties were performed by Sridevi, Asma Batool, Fatima Bashir, and Aaliya Malik.