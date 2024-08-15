Bilawal Bhutto discusses economic situation with senior party leadership

KARACHI - Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the country’s economic situation in a meeting held at the Bilawal House with the senior leader­ship of PPP. According to a news release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, during the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a de­tailed briefing on the country’s economic condi­tion. Various proposals for economic development and overall improvement in the country were dis­cussed. The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Atta Mari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Tariq Shah Jamote, Haris Gazdar, and Asad Syed.