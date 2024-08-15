BISE Sargodha celebrates Independence Day

SARGODHA - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha organized a flag-hoisting ceremony to cel­ebrate the 77th Jashan-e-Azadi, here on Wednesday. Secretary BISE Sargodha Dr Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi along with Controller of examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti unfurled the national flag while a large number of employees of the board par­ticipated in the ceremony. Dr .Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam’s clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe. He stressed the need to iron out differences in society, end prejudice, and promote the message of peace. “We got a country af­ter great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity”, he added. He saluted the sacri­fices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get an independent country for the Muslims of Subcontinent.