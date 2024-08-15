Ceremony held in PHC to mark I-Day

PESHAWAR - An impressive ceremony was held on the premises of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to celebrate Independence Day.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Judges, Advocate General, Deputy Attorney General, District and Session Judge Peshawar, Chairman Services Tribunal and members of bas associations attended the ceremony. Chief Justice hoisted the flag while a smart contingent of police presented salute.

Addressing the ceremony, CJ PHC congratulated the nation on Independence Day and paid tribute to struggle of Muslim leaders to get a separate homeland. He also prayed for solidarity, development and progress of the country.

Flag hoisting ceremony held at DIK Judicial Complex

A flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Judicial Complex Dera on Wednesday in connection with the Independence Day being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervor.

District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari hoisted the national flag. The district and sessions judge, while addressing the ceremony, underlined the need of national patriotism and unity for the development and prosperity of the country.

While highlighted the significance of the day, he said, “This day reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers for freedom.” He added, “Today, we are living in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who rendered their lives in this regard.” Later, District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees-ul-Hasan Shah Bukhari also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to offer Fateha where he also laid floral wreath.

On the occasion, the justice, on behalf of Chief Justice, Administration Committee, Peshawar High Court and District Judiciary also handed over the donation of Rs120,000 to District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood for the welfare of martyrs’ families.