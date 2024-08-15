CJCSC, services chiefs felicitate nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD - The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan, a momentous occasion that commemorates the realization of a long-cherished dream of a separate homeland for Muslims.

On this auspicious day, the Armed Forces of Pakistan paid tribute to the visionary founding fathers and valiant veterans, who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and selfdetermination. Their unrelenting spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations, an In­ter Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR) news release said on Wednesday. “The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering com­mitment to defending Pa­kistan’s sovereignty, terri­torial integrity and values, upholding the trust re­posed in them by the na­tion. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we re­iterate our resolve to pre­serve our hard-won free­dom with honor, dignity and an unshakeable com­mitment to our cherished ideals. Long live Paki­stan!,” the ISPR said.