CM calls for an end to political divisions

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday called for an end to political divisions and stressed the need for moving forward as a one nation for the greater good of the country. “Let us set aside our political differences and come together as one nation for the sake of our country,” she remarked at the 77th Independence Day ceremony held at Huzuri Bagh. The chief minister emphasized that political stability leads to harmony and progress, suggesting that if the nation got united, it could become an ideal country. “Leave this event with a promise to think of the country as a whole, not just as individuals,” she said, adding, “Every action you take should be aimed at the betterment of this nation.” The chief minister also expressed her hope that “Allah Almighty will allow our green crescent flag to rise high.” She reflected on the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by the 1947 martyrs, reminding the audience of the freedoms they now enjoy.

She also paid tribute to Allama Iqbal’s vision for a developed Pakistan and expressed her desire for the country to fulfill that dream. She congratulated everyone present and all Pakistanis on the country’s 77th birthday and thanked Allah for the gift of freedom and for Pakistan. “Alhamdulillah, as we celebrate this milestone, may Allah keep Pakistan stable and prosperous,” she said. The chief minister acknowledged the value of freedom, contrasting it with the plight of oppressed Palestinians, and underscored the importance of appreciating the freedom Pakistanis enjoy.

She honored those who have contributed to Pakistan’s development, including her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who played a key role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. She also paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces, security forces, and police who have sacrificed their lives for the country. She recognized the contributions of Pakistan’s citizens from various sectors and expressed gratitude to the diplomatic community for their presence.

She stressed the need for accountability and progress, saying, “We must assess whether our achievements over the past 77 years are satisfactory and then look forward. Pakistan is blessed with numerous resources; there is no shortage of anything.”

She addressed the youth, reminding them that the future of the country rests in their hands. She recalled a recent visit to honor Olympian Arshad Nadeem, celebrating Pakistan’s success at the Paris Olympics, and urged that such achievements should become more frequent. She encouraged the youth to fully harness their talent for the nation’s advancement.

“With full support, our youth can drive this country forward,” she said, reaffirming her belief in the potential and promise of Pakistan’s younger generation.

The chief minister highlighted the significance of the green and white flags carried by the children, noting that the white represents the country’s minority communities. She emphasized, “If we support our youth, there is nothing that can hinder our nation’s progress.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz declared, “In Pakistan, there is no room for discrimination. We are all Pakistanis. It is crucial for young people to exemplify faith, unity, and discipline. We must act decisively when any minority community faces abuse or harm.” She continued, “This country belongs to everyone, including the minority communities. We should open our hearts and minds to them.”

Talking about her role as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab, she said, “It was a deeply emotional moment for me to raise Pakistan’s flag. I feel honored to represent all women of this country in this position.” She added, “I want to share the love for this country with those who have shown me their love.”

The CM also praised the special children who performed the anthem, saying, “They did an excellent job. May Allah ease their path, and know that we stand with all special children.” She commended all the children for their performances and concluded, “May Allah protect our country, and may our flag always fly high.”

Earlier, the chief minister hoisted the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort on the eve of Independence Day. National anthem was presented on the occasion. The Chief Minister participated in a special ceremony being held at the Hazuri Bagh. The CM paid a visit to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the Mazar-e-Iqbal. She prayed for the integrity, progress, prosperity and stability of the country and paid homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in glowing words.

The CM was presented a salute by the smartly turned out contingent of scouts standing on the stairs of Badshahi Mosque and the school bands presented beautiful tunes. The female students clad in Sindhi, Balochi, Kalash, Kashmiri, Punjabi,Cholistan and other regional dresses accorded a warm reception to CM Punjab by clapping. The excerpts from the speech of Quaid-e-Azam were also presented in the ceremony. The differently-abled children presented the national anthem in connection with Independence Day.

The CM left her seat and sat among the differently-abled children and appreciated their presenting the national anthem. Ambassadors from various countries and prominent personalities from different walks of life participated in the Independence Day ceremony being held at Hazuri Bagh.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Zeeshan Sikandar, Sohail Shoukat Butt, Bilal Yaseen, Sher Ali Gorchani, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

CM condoles demise of senior journalist Akhlaq Ahmad Bajwa

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the death of a senior journalist and President Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Akhlaq Ahmad Bajwa.

The CM expressed profound grief and heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Senior journalist and President Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Akhlaq Bajwa was laid to rest at Sultanpura graveyard on Wednesday.

His Namaz e Janaza was attended by a large number of people and noted figures including Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad b Goraya, senior journalists including Zahid Abid, Salik Nawaz and others.

Akhlaq Bajwa was battling cancer and died early Wednesday. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan while expressing condolence with his family lauded the services of Akhlaq Bajwa for his community. He prayed for the departed soul besides expressing sympathies with the bereaved family. Akhlaq Bajwa remained associated with journalism for more than two decades and worked in different print and electronic media organizations. He was elected President Punjab Assembly Press Gallery in the year 2022.