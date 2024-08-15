CM Maryam Nawaz drives pollution-free Punjab initiative

Under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab takes a significant step towards becoming pollution-free. Following her directives, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb chaired a progress review meeting focusing on four critical sectors: air quality, school education, population, and health.

A high-level delegation from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) participated in the meeting. Briefings highlighted the ongoing efforts and future roadmap for smog eradication in Lahore. The meeting discussed the effectiveness of strategies, including the identification and penalization of smoke-emitting motorcycles through Safe City cameras. The briefing pointed out that the smog levels rise in May due to the burning of crop residue. The ambitious goal is to reduce the Air Quality Index from 100 PM to 70 PM by 2028.

It was noted that 1800 new motorcycles are registered daily in Lahore, making them a significant contributor to air pollution, accounting for over 75% of transport-related pollution. Effective legislation and enforcement are deemed crucial to achieving the smog reduction target. The plan includes establishing at least 100 Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) stations in Lahore to improve air quality.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's directive includes the introduction of electric bikes, vehicles, and buses to combat environmental pollution. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized the need for public awareness and education for effective environmental and pollution control measures. She highlighted that collective efforts are essential for environmental protection and that the government will intensify the crackdown on vehicles violating environmental laws. The meeting also discussed adopting models from Bangladesh and China to control motorcycle pollution.

Operations against encroachments continue under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with heavy fines to be imposed for violations of environmental laws. To enhance coordination among departments, an app will be launched soon. The ongoing tree plantation campaign, directed by the Chief Minister, is expected to play a vital role in combating environmental pollution.

The Senior Provincial Minister expressed concern over the lack of a comprehensive and effective strategy, which has made the governance system challenging. Institutions working for seven decades have yet to develop an effective strategy. The efforts are being made to improve access to education, quality, and the governance of the education system.

The briefing revealed that a middle and matric tech program will be launched in 500 schools across Punjab. An awareness campaign will be initiated to improve the education system. Institutional reforms are necessary to improve the education department, according to the Senior Provincial Minister. The school meal program is set to commence in the first week of September, said Minister of Education Rana Sikander Hayat. He also stated that the focus is on increasing enrollment and retention in schools, with quality classrooms being built at five times less cost.

The Senior Provincial Minister stressed the need for a national narrative and collective efforts for population management. Population welfare awareness campaigns need modernization and incorporation into the curriculum. Efforts will be made to ensure that 40% of the workforce in education and awareness consists of women.

The FCDO delegation included Director of Development Joe Muir, Ms. Clara, Governance Advisor Naveed Aziz, Education Lead Mazhar Siraj, Health Lead Sara Shehzad, Team Lead Roadmap Bilal Rao, and other members of the Roadmap Team, including Rana Arib Javed, Fizza Zaheer, Fatima Najeeb, Jabar Shahin, Ghulam Fareed, Dr. Ayesha Rashid, Dr. Saima Rashid, and Iram Kamran. Provincial Minister of Education Rana Sikander Hayat, MPA Nosheen, secretaries, and other relevant officials were also present.