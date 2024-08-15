Army chief emphasizes importance of unity to face challenges

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir underscored the critical need for unity and resilience in addressing Pakistan's current challenges.

While speaking at a reception he hosted in honor of Pakistan Army veterans on Independence Day, General Munir highlighted the vital role that veterans continue to play in the nation's progress and development. He paid tribute to their service, praising their unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the country’s history.

General Munir also warned of the growing threat of fake news and propaganda aimed at undermining the bond between the people of Pakistan and the Armed Forces. He assured that with the steadfast support of the nation, including its veterans, all such efforts would be defeated.

The veterans expressed their trust in the leadership of the Pakistan Army and pledged their continued support in tackling internal and external security challenges.

The event reaffirmed the enduring bond between the Pakistan Army and its veterans, united in their shared commitment to the nation's prosperity and security.