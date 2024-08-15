Colourful ceremony at College of Nursing Attock marks I-Day

ATTOCK - A colourful ceremony in connection with 77th In­dependence Day was held in College of Nursing Attock to pay homage to invincible spirits who sacrificed their lives for our freedom and to renew pledge to safeguard this country and nation. Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Attock Dr Jawad Ela­hi was guest of honour. Prin­cipal Miss Naveeda Iqbal, fac­ulty members and students were also present on this aus­picious occassion. Chief guest Dr Jawad Elahi in his address said that the sacrifices of our forefathers cannot be forgot­ten as because of them we are living in an independent country. He said the value of freedom can be judged better by a bird in cage and a person in jail. Dr Jawad said that we all must follow the foot prints of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and must work hard with dedication and honesty to make Pakistan prosperous and developed and empha­sised upon the students to work hard to shoulder the future responsibilities. Prin­cipal Miss Naveeda Iqbal also spoke on the occassion and highlighted the impor­tance of freedom. The venue was decorated in an excel­lent manner. The ceremony was a great way to educate the young lot about Pakistan history and struggle for inde­pendence. The students from different classes through tableus show cased the cul­ture of the country and dif­ferent other issues were also highlighted. Students through tableus presented Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Pakhtoon, Kashmiri, Gilgit and Saraiki culture. The vi­tal role of defence forces was also high lighted. Later, Chief Guest Dr Jawad Elahi have away prizes to the students for their out standing per­formance. Similar programs were held in Jinnah Hall, TMA, District Jail and other educational institutions. Na­tional flag was hoisted and sweets were distributed.