Dacoit injured during encounter with police

KHANEWAL - A dacoit was shot injured dur­ing an exchange of fire with po­lice near 128-Mor in premises of City Mian Channu police sta­tion on Wednesday. According to police sources, accused Asif Sardar was in police custody in a case number 649/24 regis­tered against him under section 392/411 with City Mian Chan­nu police station. The police was taking him to a place for re­covery purpose when four un­identified armed motorcyclists started firing on police party near 128-Mor to get their fellow released from police custody.