Dacoit injured during encounter with police

KHANEWAL - A dacoit was shot injured during an exchange of fire with police near 128-Mor in premises of City Mian Channu police station on Wednesday. According to police sources, accused Asif Sardar was in police custody in a case number 649/24 registered against him under section 392/411 with City Mian Channu police station. The police was taking him to a place for recovery purpose when four unidentified armed motorcyclists started firing on police party near 128-Mor to get their fellow released from police custody.