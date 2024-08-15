Double crown each for Asad, Abdur Rehman and Muaz in SBP Independence Day Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Asad Zaman, Abdur Rehman, and Muhammad Muaz each secured two titles at the Sports Board Punjab Independence Day Junior Tennis Championship 2024, which concluded at the SBP Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, on Wednesday. In the boys U-18 singles final, Asad Zaman, representing Ali Embroidery Mills and coached by former champion Rashid Malik, claimed his first title by defeating Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-4. Asad added his second title by teaming up with Rizwan to win the boys U-18 doubles final, overcoming Yafat Nadeem and Abdullah Pirzada 8-6. Abdur Rehman captured his first title by winning the boys U-16 final against Abdullah Pirzada with an 8-4 victory. He secured his second title in the boys/girls U-14 doubles final, partnering with Hajra Suhail to defeat Mustafa Uzair Rana and M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 6-4. Muhammad Muaz also achieved a double crown, first by winning the boys U-14 final with a 6-3 victory over Muhammad Huzaima, and then by claiming his second title in the boys U-12 final with a 6-4 win against Muhammad Ayan. Hajra Suhail emerged as the standout performer of the tournament, clinching a remarkable triple crown. She secured titles in the girls U-18, U-14, and U-12 categories. Hajra defeated Bismel Zia 6-2 in the U-18 final, again won against Bismel 6-3 in the U-14 final, and triumphed over Khadija Khalil 6-2 in the U-12 final. In other categories, Muhammad Ayan won the boys/ girls U-10 final with a 6-1 victory over M Ibraheem Hussain Gill. In the boys/girls U-8 division, Mamnoon Bari took gold, Shehreen Umer silver, and Eman Shahbaz bronze.