Drugs, Terrorism, & Youth

Illicit drug production, traffick­ing, and consumption have be­come a global menace, per­meating societies across all boundaries—geographi­cal, cultural, and socio­economic. Unfortunately, Pakistan is no exception. Due to its geographi­cal proximity to Afghan­istan, the world’s leading opium producer, Pakistan finds itself increasingly vul­nerable to the consequences of the regional drug trade. The 2,611-kilo­metre porous border that Pakistan shares with Afghanistan serves as a conduit for this trade, present­ing severe challenges for the coun­try, especially in the context of ris­ing drug trafficking and its growing intersection with terrorism.

Afghanistan, particularly its southeastern provinces like Hel­mand, Kandahar, Uruzgan, and Nangarhar, has long been associ­ated with heroin production, while Farah and Wardak are known for methamphetamine production. These regions, located near the Pak­istan border, have become hotspots for drug production despite report­ed crackdowns by the Afghan Inter­im Government, making it easier for traffickers to use Pakistan as a tran­sit route. This situation not only ex­acerbates Pakistan’s internal drug problem but also fuels the financ­es of terrorist organisations oper­ating in the region, creating a com­plex and dangerous nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism.

For instance, the Tehrik-i-Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP), a prominent terrorist group, increasingly relies on the drug trade to fund its opera­tions. This reliance is evident when one considers the geographical overlap between drug cultivation areas in Afghanistan and terrorism hotspots along Pakistan’s borders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KP) and Balochistan. The con­vergence of these two threats illus­trates the symbiotic relationship between organised crime and ter­rorism in the region.

Moreover, this is not just a hy­pothetical risk—it is a reality that Pakistan has been grappling with. Since 2018, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 340 for­eign nationals involved in drug traf­ficking, including 184 Afghans. The ANF itself has become a target, with counter-narcotics operations in KP, Punjab, and Balochistan resulting in casualties among its personnel. Militant groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have even claimed responsibility for attacks on ANF facilities, further illustrat­ing the deadly interplay between drug trafficking and terrorism.

In addition to these external threats, Pakistan faces a growing internal challenge: the increasing prevalence of drug use among its youth. According to a 2013 Na­tional Drug Survey, drug users in Pakistan primarily fell within the 25-39 age group. However, recent reports from the ANF highlight a concerning trend—synthetic drug use is now on the rise among those under 25. This shift poses a significant threat to the coun­try’s younger population, partic­ularly within educational institu­tions where synthetic drugs have become increasingly accessible. This is alarming as it not only af­fects young people’s health but also their academic and profes­sional futures. Synthetic drugs, which include substances like ec­stasy and methamphetamine, are particularly harmful to develop­ing brains, leading to severe cog­nitive impairments, emotion­al instability, and addiction. This demographic is crucial to Paki­stan’s future, and their exposure to such drugs threatens to derail their potential and impact the country’s progress.

The situation is exacerbated with­in educational institutions where synthetic drugs have become in­creasingly accessible. Universities and colleges, which are meant to be nurturing environments for in­tellectual growth, are now becom­ing hotspots for drug activity. This alarming trend highlights the need for immediate action to prevent the infiltration of drugs into these vital settings. Schools and universities must implement stringent mea­sures to monitor and combat drug use, including educational pro­grammes to raise awareness about the dangers of synthetic drugs and provide support systems for affect­ed students.

Even more worrisome is the fact that drug trafficking is now transi­tioning into the cyber realm. The dark web and social media plat­forms are being used for the mar­keting, distribution, and sale of illicit drugs, making them more accessi­ble to a broader audience. To further complicate matters, transactions are increasingly being conducted using cryptocurrencies, making it difficult for law enforcement agen­cies to track and intervene.

Given these alarming trends, the threat posed by drug trafficking and its impact on Pakistan’s youth demands urgent attention. The in­filtration of drugs into education­al institutions is not merely a law enforcement issue; it is a crisis that affects the very foundation of the country’s future. The govern­ment, alongside educational insti­tutions and civil society, must take comprehensive action. This should include robust prevention pro­grammes, educational campaigns, and effective rehabilitation ser­vices to address the growing drug problem among young people.

With the results of the ongo­ing National Drug Survey expected soon in 2024, we hope this will spur immediate and effective action.

Pakistan’s battle against drugs is not just about stopping a trade; it is about protecting its youth, its society, and its future from the in­sidious forces of addiction and ex­tremism. The convergence of drug trafficking and terrorism presents a complex challenge, but it is one that Pakistan cannot afford to ig­nore. The time to act is now, before a generation is lost to the deadly cocktail of drugs and violence.

Salman Javed

The writer is Director of South Asia Times and can be reached at sj@pkafgyouthforum.com. He tweets @M_EssJay.