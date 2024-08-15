Thursday, August 15, 2024
Faiz Hameed and PTI founder in contact, more arrests imminent, says Tarrar

Faiz Hameed and PTI founder in contact, more arrests imminent, says Tarrar
Web Desk
7:33 PM | August 15, 2024
Federal Information Minister Ata Tarar has revealed that Faiz Hameed and the founder of PTI were in communication. He praised an institution for initiating a process of accountability, emphasizing that self-accountability is a practice every institution should adopt. The minister underscored that anyone harming the nation's integrity would face punishment.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Minister Tarar mentioned that, according to ISPR, three additional officers have been arrested following the arrest of General (Retd) Faiz Hameed. He asserted that the actions of these officers were aimed at destabilizing the country and that their collaboration with an anarchist group caused significant harm. Tarar hinted at more arrests to come.

The minister also disclosed that messages were being sent from prison, accusing Imran Khan of intending to spread instability. He added that a jail officer had been detained, stressing that holding the anarchist group accountable is essential.

