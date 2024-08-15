FIFA announces Bank of America as Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26

FIFA is proud to announce Bank of America as its Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™. The historic partnership underscores the global financial institution’s commitment to promoting wellness, supporting the pursuit of excellence and making a human connection and community impact through the power of sport.

Through this new partnership, FIFA and Bank of America will work together to support the growth of the global game and the tournament’s impact on football fans of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Bank of America partners with the most iconic brands in sports that share its vision for driving progress. This landmark agreement with FIFA, which runs until 2026, aims to further strengthen ties with, and create a lasting impact in, the global communities in which the bank’s teammates and clients live and work around the world. The partnership complements the company’s global and local market strategies, engaging a worldwide audience as it unites to experience unforgettable moments that connect people in ways that only live sport can.

Celebrating the agreement, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Bank of America as a global sponsor of this groundbreaking FIFA World Cup. Bank of America’s commitment to community engagement both domestically and globally aligns with our goals for the tournament and beyond, while its support of FIFA on an international basis is a major milestone for our organization as we continue to serve our game for the benefit of the entire world.”

As FIFA’s first-ever global sponsor in the banking category, Bank of America will leverage this opportunity to connect with communities. Bank of America’s approach to responsible growth through community outreach, youth programming, and financial education initiatives aligns with FIFA’s commitment to developing football while positively impacting people across the globe.

Bank of America Chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan, commented: “Football connects the world like no other sport. FIFA World Cup 26 is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the pursuit of excellence and how we deliver for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve across the U.S. and around the world.”

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the biggest and most innovative edition in the tournament’s history. Featuring 104 matches and with 48 national teams from around the world competing across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the competition will provide a platform for brands to engage on a truly global level, as players and fans alike take centre stage.