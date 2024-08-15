Five arrested in Independence Day aerial firing

Police arrested five suspects on Wednesday related to a series of aerial firing incidents on that resulted in the death of a child and injuries to 95 individuals.

The suspects were apprehended in various areas including Sarjani Town, Momin Abad, Pakistan Market, and Gulshan-e-Mamar. A case has been filed against them, and authorities seized five pistols, ammunition, and other weapons during the arrests. Further investigation is ongoing.

The tragic incidents of aerial firing occurred on Tuesday night, affecting multiple locations such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Sharifabad, Lyari, Pak Colony, and Akhtar Colony. The injured included both women and children.