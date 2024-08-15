Thursday, August 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Flag hoisting ceremony held at Circuit House Bahawalpur

Our Staff Reporter
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day on August 14, the main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Circuit House Ba­hawalpur. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chand, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha unfurled the flag. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz were also present on the occasion of hoist­ing the flag. Political and social leaders, families of martyrs, civil society, media representatives, officers, staff and students participated in the event. District Police, Rangers, Elite Police, Dol­phin Force, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense person­nel and Boy Scouts marched past. A cake was cut on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Prizes were distributed among the players who performed prominently in the field of sports.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024