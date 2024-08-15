Flag hoisting ceremony held at Circuit House Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day on August 14, the main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Circuit House Ba­hawalpur. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chand, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha unfurled the flag. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz were also present on the occasion of hoist­ing the flag. Political and social leaders, families of martyrs, civil society, media representatives, officers, staff and students participated in the event. District Police, Rangers, Elite Police, Dol­phin Force, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense person­nel and Boy Scouts marched past. A cake was cut on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Prizes were distributed among the players who performed prominently in the field of sports.