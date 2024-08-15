Forgotten Heroes of Pakistan

Madre Millat Fatima Jinnah’s death anniversary on 9 July passed away without the coverage she deserved for her role as the sister of Quaid-e-Azam by private TV channels. Nations that do not revere and respect their heroes end up in a crisis of identity, such as the one Pakistan faces today. The irony is that these TV channels cover the death anniversaries of Indian and Pakistani actors, musicians, etc., but perhaps due to sheer lack of acquaintance with the brief history of Pakistan’s freedom struggle or captive to ratings, they disregard the real heroes to whom we owe our freedom. TV anchors should perform the role of moderators. The analysts and presenters of political and current affairs talk shows fail to understand that their primary role is to present news and information as it is. However, they have become opinion makers, or even lobbyists, when they themselves are unaware of the political history and the causes for derailing Jinnah’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state, with a constitution as supreme law. Whatever the reasons, they are involved in negativity, spreading despondency and sensationalism in the process, which has polarised our society, especially our youth. Our society is plagued by violence and extremism, which has no place in Islam or in the political struggle led by MAJ. The death anniversaries of the pioneers of our freedom struggle are as follows: Allama Iqbal (21 April 1938), Viqarul Mulk (27 January 1917), Liaquat Ali Khan (16 October 1951), Abdullah Haroon (27 April 1942), Malik Barkat Ali (5 April 1946), Maulana Zafar Ali Khan (27 November 1956), Qazi Issa (19 June 1976), Abdur Rab Nishtar (14 February 1958), and not to forget Jogendra Nath Mandal (5 October 1968), who was Jinnah’s choice as the first Law Minister, and many others.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.