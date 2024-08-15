Forgotten Heroes of Pakistan

Madre Millat Fatima Jinnah’s death anniversary on 9 July passed away without the coverage she deserved for her role as the sis­ter of Quaid-e-Azam by private TV channels. Nations that do not re­vere and respect their heroes end up in a crisis of identity, such as the one Pakistan faces today. The iro­ny is that these TV channels cov­er the death anniversaries of Indi­an and Pakistani actors, musicians, etc., but perhaps due to sheer lack of acquaintance with the brief his­tory of Pakistan’s freedom strug­gle or captive to ratings, they dis­regard the real heroes to whom we owe our freedom. TV anchors should perform the role of moder­ators. The analysts and presenters of political and current affairs talk shows fail to understand that their primary role is to present news and information as it is. However, they have become opinion makers, or even lobbyists, when they them­selves are unaware of the political history and the causes for derailing Jinnah’s vision of a modern demo­cratic welfare state, with a consti­tution as supreme law. Whatever the reasons, they are involved in negativity, spreading despondency and sensationalism in the process, which has polarised our society, especially our youth. Our soci­ety is plagued by violence and ex­tremism, which has no place in Is­lam or in the political struggle led by MAJ. The death anniversaries of the pioneers of our freedom strug­gle are as follows: Allama Iqbal (21 April 1938), Viqarul Mulk (27 Jan­uary 1917), Liaquat Ali Khan (16 October 1951), Abdullah Haroon (27 April 1942), Malik Barkat Ali (5 April 1946), Maulana Zafar Ali Khan (27 November 1956), Qazi Issa (19 June 1976), Abdur Rab Nishtar (14 February 1958), and not to forget Jogendra Nath Man­dal (5 October 1968), who was Jin­nah’s choice as the first Law Minis­ter, and many others.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.