Funeral prayers held for soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

Funeral prayers were held for the soldiers martyred by Khwarij firing in district. The ceremony was attended by officers, soldiers, the martyrs' relatives, and local elders.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Department of the Pakistan Army, Havaldar Nisar Hussain Shaheed, Naik Rashid Gul Shaheed, Naik Irfanullah Khan Shaheed, and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat Shaheed were laid to rest in their native areas with full military honors.

The ISPR reaffirmed the Pakistan Armed Forces' commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, emphasizing that they will continue to confront this threat at any cost.