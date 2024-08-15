Thursday, August 15, 2024
German envoy pays tribute to Jinnah on Pakistan’s Independence Day

Agencies
August 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   In a gesture of respect and solidar­ity, Dr Rudiger Lotz, the German consul general in Karachi, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the oc­casion of Pakistan’s 77th Inde­pendence Day. During his visit, Dr. Lotz paid tribute to the founding leader, acknowledging his vision­ary role in the creation of Pakistan. Standing before the mausoleum, he reflected on the significance of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, which laid the foundation for a nation committed to peace, prosperity, democracy, and human rights. He highlighted Jinnah’s dream of a country that would safeguard the rights of all its citizens, regardless of their political affiliations, reli­gion, beliefs, or regional identities. “Assalam Alaikum,” Dr. Lotz began, addressing the people of Pakistan. “We are standing here, in front of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the historical figure who laid the foundations of this country. The vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah -- of a country that provides peace, prosperity, democracy, and hu­man rights for its citizens -- has guided Pakistan on its journey over the last 77 years.”

Agencies

