German envoy pays tribute to Jinnah on Pakistan’s Independence Day

KARACHI - In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Dr Rudiger Lotz, the German consul general in Karachi, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. During his visit, Dr. Lotz paid tribute to the founding leader, acknowledging his visionary role in the creation of Pakistan. Standing before the mausoleum, he reflected on the significance of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, which laid the foundation for a nation committed to peace, prosperity, democracy, and human rights. He highlighted Jinnah’s dream of a country that would safeguard the rights of all its citizens, regardless of their political affiliations, religion, beliefs, or regional identities. “Assalam Alaikum,” Dr. Lotz began, addressing the people of Pakistan. “We are standing here, in front of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the historical figure who laid the foundations of this country. The vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah -- of a country that provides peace, prosperity, democracy, and human rights for its citizens -- has guided Pakistan on its journey over the last 77 years.”