Govt paid $8,086m on account of debt servicing in nine months of last FY

ISLAMABAD - The government paid $8,086 million in nine months of last fiscal year (2023-24) on account of debt servicing of external public loans. “The government paid an amount of $8,086 million from Jul – Mar 2023-24 on account of debt servicing of external public loans. This consists of principal repayment of $5,363 million and interest payments of $2,723 million,” stated a report of Ministry of Economic Affairs. The break-up showed that Pakistan had paid $1.7 billion including $461 million as interest payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Meanwhile, the country has repaid $1.15 billion to Saudi Arabia, $1.033 billion to Asian Development Bank, $905 million to the World Bank and $423 million to China. Pakistan has also repaid $343 million to foreign commercial banks, $331 million against bonds and $236 million as China safe deposits.
Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan signed new agreements worth $2.166 billion as commitments in the period July-Mar 2023-24. World Bank committed $888 million (41 percent of multilateral partners), Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $706 million (33 percent of multilateral partners), and the AIIB committed $250 million (12 percent of multilateral partners). From July-March 2023-24, disbursements of $6.904 billion were mainly under the project and program loans/grants from multilateral development partners, bilateral development partners and international financial institutions (IFIs). The World Bank, ADB and AIIB were the largest contributors among multilateral development partners contributing $1,482 million, $666 million and $304 million respectively. On the bilateral side, Saudi Arabia emerged as the primary contributor to the total disbursements during the specified period disbursing $657 million followed by China with $ 576 million disbursement. During the period Jul-Mar 2023-24, the share of disbursements under energy and power were 404 million, floods-2022 $234 million, construction $200 million, agriculture $155 million, transport and communication US$ 154, health and nutrition $144 million, governance research and statistics US$ 105 million, water $97 million, and physical planning and housing $61 million in the total project assistance. As of 31st March 2024, Pakistan’s total external public debt amounted to $86,683m.
During the period Jul-Mar 2023-24, the disbursed amount in the shape of program financing, project financing, commodity financing and budgetary support helped the government to support wide-ranging economic reforms, execute development activities and provide support to its balance of payments position. Ongoing collaborations with development partners were also focused on the realization of the pledges made in the aftermath of the floods of 2022. A significant share, i.e., 64% of the total external public debt, is secured on concessional terms with extended maturities. Hence, a prudent external debt management strategy is being followed to optimize the benefits of foreign economic assistance and bolstering the overall economic resilience of the country.
According to the report, external financing has become an important source for developing countries including Pakistan in financing development interventions and generating economic activity in the economy. It not only improves efficiency of resource allocation and economic growth but also helps the government to augment its limited financial resources allocated for the provision of public goods and services such as health, education, social safety nets, etc. On one hand, it finances mega development projects like dams, power transmissions, roads and rail networks and other infrastructure projects while on the other hand, it provides support to the economy for balance of payments and narrows saving-investment gap. Most of the economies world-wide rely on debt inflows to meet the shortfall in existing resources and to cover the budget deficits. Borrowing can be productive for economic growth of developing countries as long as the economic returns are higher than the cost of borrowed funds. While external debt is useful for the growth of the economy, dependence on external debt must be closely monitored and managed. A prudent external debt management strategy coupled with strong institutional arrangements is necessary for managing the external debt and improving the repayment capacity of the country. Debt can be productive if it is used for creating assets that generate positive returns and externalities. It is important to understand the distinction between external debt and external public debt. External Public Debt represents the external debt owed by the government including the obligations towards IMF. Whereas, External Debt is the sum of external public debt, external debt owed by the public sector enterprises and the private sector including multinational corporations, banks, and other private institutions.