Govt paid $8,086m on account of debt servicing in nine months of last FY

ISLAMABAD - The government paid $8,086 million in nine months of last fiscal year (2023-24) on ac­count of debt servicing of exter­nal public loans. “The govern­ment paid an amount of $8,086 million from Jul – Mar 2023-24 on account of debt servicing of external public loans. This con­sists of principal repayment of $5,363 million and interest payments of $2,723 million,” stated a report of Ministry of Economic Affairs. The break-up showed that Pakistan had paid $1.7 billion including $461 mil­lion as interest payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Meanwhile, the coun­try has repaid $1.15 billion to Saudi Arabia, $1.033 billion to Asian Development Bank, $905 million to the World Bank and $423 million to China. Pakistan has also repaid $343 million to foreign commercial banks, $331 million against bonds and $236 million as China safe deposits.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan signed new agree­ments worth $2.166 billion as commitments in the period July-Mar 2023-24. World Bank com­mitted $888 million (41 percent of multilateral partners), Asian Development Bank (ADB) com­mitted $706 million (33 per­cent of multilateral partners), and the AIIB committed $250 million (12 percent of multi­lateral partners). From July-March 2023-24, disbursements of $6.904 billion were mainly under the project and program loans/grants from multilateral development partners, bilat­eral development partners and international financial institu­tions (IFIs). The World Bank, ADB and AIIB were the largest contributors among multilat­eral development partners con­tributing $1,482 million, $666 million and $304 million re­spectively. On the bilateral side, Saudi Arabia emerged as the primary contributor to the total disbursements during the spec­ified period disbursing $657 million followed by China with $ 576 million disbursement. Dur­ing the period Jul-Mar 2023-24, the share of disbursements un­der energy and power were 404 million, floods-2022 $234 mil­lion, construction $200 million, agriculture $155 million, trans­port and communication US$ 154, health and nutrition $144 million, governance research and statistics US$ 105 million, water $97 million, and physi­cal planning and housing $61 million in the total project as­sistance. As of 31st March 2024, Pakistan’s total external public debt amounted to $86,683m.

During the period Jul-Mar 2023-24, the disbursed amount in the shape of program financ­ing, project financing, commod­ity financing and budgetary sup­port helped the government to support wide-ranging economic reforms, execute development activities and provide support to its balance of payments position. Ongoing collaborations with de­velopment partners were also focused on the realization of the pledges made in the aftermath of the floods of 2022. A signifi­cant share, i.e., 64% of the total external public debt, is secured on concessional terms with extended maturities. Hence, a prudent external debt manage­ment strategy is being followed to optimize the benefits of for­eign economic assistance and bolstering the overall economic resilience of the country.

According to the report, ex­ternal financing has become an important source for de­veloping countries including Pakistan in financing develop­ment interventions and gener­ating economic activity in the economy. It not only improves efficiency of resource alloca­tion and economic growth but also helps the government to augment its limited financial resources allocated for the pro­vision of public goods and ser­vices such as health, education, social safety nets, etc. On one hand, it finances mega develop­ment projects like dams, power transmissions, roads and rail networks and other infrastruc­ture projects while on the other hand, it provides support to the economy for balance of payments and narrows saving-investment gap. Most of the economies world-wide rely on debt inflows to meet the short­fall in existing resources and to cover the budget deficits. Bor­rowing can be productive for economic growth of developing countries as long as the eco­nomic returns are higher than the cost of borrowed funds. While external debt is useful for the growth of the economy, dependence on external debt must be closely monitored and managed. A prudent external debt management strategy cou­pled with strong institutional arrangements is necessary for managing the external debt and improving the repayment ca­pacity of the country. Debt can be productive if it is used for creating assets that generate positive returns and externali­ties. It is important to under­stand the distinction between external debt and external pub­lic debt. External Public Debt represents the external debt owed by the government in­cluding the obligations towards IMF. Whereas, External Debt is the sum of external public debt, external debt owed by the pub­lic sector enterprises and the private sector including multi­national corporations, banks, and other private institutions.