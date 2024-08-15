Govt striving to provide maximum facilities to general public: Minister

FAISALABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qais­er Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that the government, under dynamic leader­ship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is trying its optimum best to provide maxi­mum facilities to the general public in ad­dition to stabilize the national economy for putting the country on road to progress and prosperity. Talking to media persons at his residence in Chiniot after distribut­ing free petrol among motorcyclists on the occasion of 77th I-Day of Pakistan, he said that he shifted from Karachi to Chiniot in 1993 and since then he contested the elec­tions from the PML-N platform. He was elected as member of the parliament al­most 7 times. “It is the proof of my service delivery to the masses that PTI candidate could not get even half votes as compared to my votes from my constituency,” he added. He said that 60 percent textile mills in Faisalabad are owned by Chiniot sheikh community who are contributing a major role in stabling national economy by pay­ing millions of rupees as taxes in addition to investing generously in education and health sector for providing these facilities free of cost to the poor segments of the society. He said, “We have established eye hospital, schools and college in collabora­tion with TEVTA. We have been running the school since 1901. Our Iqra School and Madrasa for girls are performing excel­lently.” He said, “We have also established campus of Fast University,” adding that this university has only two campuses one in Lahore and other in Faisalabad and the graduates of this institute get good jobs easily even in foreign countries as well.