Thursday, August 15, 2024
Green Gladiators win 6th KPT Squash Championship 2024

Our Staff Reporter
11:36 PM | August 15, 2024
The Green Gladiators won the 6th KPT Squash Championship 2024, held at the KPT Sports Complex Karachi to celebrate Pakistan's 77th Independence Day. The Green Gladiators secured first place after a decisive win against the Freedom Fighters, who finished in second place. 

The concluding ceremony was graced by Brig Tariq, GMA, and former World Squash Champion Maqsood Ahmed, who distributed medals and awards on behalf of Chairman KPT, Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi. 

In the event organized by the KPT Sports Department, the Team Independence Invincibles claimed third place, while the Team Pakistani Pioneers rounded out the top four with a fourth-place finish. The championship, held to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, showcased competitive matches and celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride.

