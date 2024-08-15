Gunmen on the loose after killing five people in Sialkot: Police

SIALKOT - At least five people including four women were shot dead in Sialkot on Wednesday, police said. Local police claimed that land dispute was the mo­tive behind the horrific shooting. No arrest was made till filing of this re­port. Police said the gruesome attack took place in the Pasrur Sabz Pir area. The victims were working in the field when they were shot dead by gun­men, who managed to escape from the scene. Police said that three women and one man were killed on the spot while another injured woman suc­cumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Among the deceased are a mother, her husband, their two daugh­ters, and a passerby woman. The bod­ies were moved to the hospital for autopsy. The police launched the in­vestigation with no arrest made yet.