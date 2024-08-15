Gunmen on the loose after killing five people in Sialkot: Police

SIALKOT - At least five people including four women were shot dead in Sialkot on Wednesday, police said. Local police claimed that land dispute was the motive behind the horrific shooting. No arrest was made till filing of this report. Police said the gruesome attack took place in the Pasrur Sabz Pir area. The victims were working in the field when they were shot dead by gunmen, who managed to escape from the scene. Police said that three women and one man were killed on the spot while another injured woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Among the deceased are a mother, her husband, their two daughters, and a passerby woman. The bodies were moved to the hospital for autopsy. The police launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.